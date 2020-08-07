Beaufort’s annual Pirate Invasion delayed until reopening phase three

(WNCT) Organizers say Beaufort’s annual Pirate Invasion will happen when North Carolina is in reopening phase three.

This would have been the weekend for the annual three-day celebration of the East’s pirate heritage.

In fact, organizers came up with the perfect theme, “the year of the plague”.

To recognize what is going on with COVID-19.

But they decided to postpone the festivities until the state relaxes restrictions — and crowds can return.

There will still be some events on Saturday, including t-shirt sales by Union Park and a 5 p.m. flotilla to honor the festival’s 60th anniversary.

Organizers hope to hold the invasion in mid-October.