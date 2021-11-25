Beau’s Buddies holds its 10th annual turkey trot for tots

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members joined forces with Beau’s Buddies Cancer Fund Thursday for their 10th annual turkey trot for tots. They are raising money to help those fighting cancer in Greenville.

Roughly 700 participants ran and walked along Greenville Boulevard and Elm St for the 5-K this morning and this year’s turnout was more than in years past. Event organizers say today’s event was meant to help local families.

“Obviously the charity aspect is being able to help the families. But we promote it as a community event and a good day to start your day with the family on thanksgiving, and then go home and eat and watch football the rest of the day,” said Jeff Gaddis, Beau’s Buddies Executive Board Member.

Toys were also donated to go to the children’s hospital at Vidant Medical Center and will be taken to kids just before Christmas.