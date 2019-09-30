Beep Kickball gives visually impaired or blind kids a sport to play

Beep kickball came to Pitt County to give sport opportunities to people who are blind.

Many of us have played kickball , but how about it blindfolded?

ECU alumna Judy Byrd created “Beep Kickball” in 2011 for kids who are visually impaired to be included in sports.

To play the ball beeps, you must put a blindfold on to equalize the difference, and two bases that buzz.

Judy went to ECU to kick-off the new Design 4 Disability organization.

Wintergreen Elementary School was able to participate in the game and the visually impaired student’s excitement was contagious throughout the whole school.

Check out Beep Kickball for more!