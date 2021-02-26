Beginning Monday, Lenoir County Transit providing free rides for COVID-19 vaccines

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning Monday, Lenoir County Transit (LCT) will be offering free rides for individuals needing transportation to get vaccinated.

Individuals who wish to utilize this service will need to follow LCT’s current scheduling policy by calling the reservation line at 252-523-4171, before 1 p.m. at least one business day in advance, press one for reservations.

The free rides will be to the following locations, by appointment only (no drive-thru vaccine sites):

Kinston Community Health Center

Walgreens (both Heritage Street and Vernon Avenue locations)

UNC Physicians Network, 204 Airport Rd.

Individuals need to have a scheduled appointment with one of the above vaccine sites prior to scheduling a ride with LCT. When calling LCT to schedule, individuals must state the ride is specifically for receipt of the vaccine to ensure they are not charged a fare when being picked up.