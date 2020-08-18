Beginning Teachers’ Cottage receives grant to help educators

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beginning Teachers’ Cottage in Craven County is getting some extra help in the new school year.

The group is getting a $25,000 grant for its work to provide supplies and inspiration to new teachers.

The grant comes from the Harold H. Bates Foundation.

Often times, the first day of school can cause jitters for teachers and students.

The Beginning Teachers’ Cottage wants to help educators conquer their fears in the classroom.

“Of course, there’s a teacher shortage everywhere,” said Necia Swain, a District Mentor for Craven County Schools. “Any teacher we can get here in Craven County that will stick with us, we need them.”

The group provides mentors to people in their first three years of teaching.

“We’re there to meet with them any time they have an issue,” said Jesse James, another district mentor for the county. “It could be a personal thing. It could be a relationship issue at school.”

Teachers also have access to a buffet of school supplies.

Beginning educators earn credits called light bulbs.

The more light bulbs you earn, the more supplies you can buy, and it’s everything from tennis balls to notebooks, even pieces of technology.

These supplies are vital to new teachers.

“When you’re just out of college, most of our teachers are, and you haven’t had that real job yet, the money side is an issue,” said James.

The Cottage’s mentors hope their efforts will keep passionate teachers in Craven County.

The Cottage is also supported by Craven County Partners in Education.

For more information on how you can donate to The Cottage, click here.