Belhaven celebrating National Train Day with special event on Saturday

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Belhaven is celebrating National Train Day this Saturday with a special day of activities.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will take place at the Southern Caboose next to the police station on Main Street as you enter the town. There will be caboose tours, railroad artifacts on display and outdoor model trains running throughout the day.

Donald Stark with the Town of Belhaven said it’s important to note the town of Belhaven has its own long history with railroads.

“Belhaven is a good example of a small town that really grew up around the railroad,” Stark said. “One hundred-plus years ago, the primary means of transportation was the railroad and it provided commerce, it provided transportation for people to get from one place to another. So it’s an important thing to celebrate.”

Town leaders encourage people in the area to come out and observe their celebration. There will also be trains that young visitors can operate.