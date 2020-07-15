Belhaven couple arrested on abduction charges

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) A Belhaven couple was arrested on abduction charges.

On Tuesday, July 14, Carteret County deputies arrested James Marvin Spencer Jr, 36 and Brittany Taylor Spencer, 31, both from Belhaven on outstanding warrants for Abduction of Children out of Tyrrell County.

At approxiamtely 4:30 p.m. on July 14, county deputies responded to the Cedar Creek Campground and Marina located at 111 Canal Drive in Sea Level to a reported domestic disturbance.

While investigating the disturbance deputies learned that the couple had been entered NCIC and NCAWARE wanted in connection with the June 26 abduction of children from a relative who had custody of the four kids ages Two, four, six, and seven.

The children were turned over to the Carteret County Department of Social Services who made arrangements to get the children back to their home.

Sgt. Ronnie Hall stated that couple had been hiding out in various places in eastern North Carolina and had been staying at the campground for the past two days.

Sgt. Hall advised the couple’s biological children had been picked up from a relative for a visit in June and they never returned the children home as scheduled.

James Marvin Spencer Jr was charged with:

Four counts of the abduction of children out of Tyrrell County

Failing to appear for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with a May 2020 attack with a sledgehammer in Hyde County.

Spencer is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $450,000 bond.

Brittany Taylor Spencer was charged with four counts of Abduction of Children out of Tyrrell County and is being held on a $40,000 bond.