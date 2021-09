PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault involving a minor that occurred on July 22.

After an investigation was conducted, on September 1, detectives arrested Davon Darian Patterson, 24, of Belhaven, on a first-degree statutory sex offense charged.

. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains under a $500,000 bond.