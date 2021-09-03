Belhaven to hold dedication ceremony Saturday of Caboose Garden

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Belhaven’s Small Town Main Street Program will hold a dedication ceremony for its Caboose Garden on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Caboose Garden is located at 135 East Main Street, across from Wilkinson Center, in Belhaven. In case of rain, it will be held at the Senior Club in Old City Hall. A meet and greet event will also be held there.

The Caboose Committee has been working to restore and beautify the area where the caboose has been located. The committee was formed in 2014 and has been working since with things such as painting the caboose and establishing other landscaping additions.