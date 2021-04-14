Belhaven’s Caboose Garden set to be completed by the end of June

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Belhaven is looking forward to new businesses coming to the area and right now a new project is in the works to help the community feel more at home.

Leaders say they are excited to announce the timeline for development of the Caboose Garden.

At one time there was a thriving railroad coming in and out of Belhaven and an old caboose from 1955 still sits in the town. But now the new project is going to transform the landscape surrounding the caboose.

The Small-Town Main Street program through the North Carolina Department of Commerce, helps revitalize downtown areas.

There will be a groundbreaking June 1st, marking the start of construction for the caboose garden. “We’ll have a circular seating area, a brick paved picnic area, a brick paved walkway up to the caboose and we are going to again repaint the caboose,” explains Yvonne Deruiz the Small Town Main Street Program Manager

To make the garden even more special an anonymous donor is purchasing a real railroad station clock. Belhaven’s town manager, Lynn Davis, says having the restored caboose and new park will add a nice welcome feeling when going into the downtown area.

The official dedication and ribbon cutting for the caboose garden is set for September 3rd 2021.