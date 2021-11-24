Benefit car and truck show for boy killed in Kinston house fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Qwajay Briscoe sadly lost his life in a mobile house fire Sunday morning. His best friend’s family was devastated that their son lost his friend.

Cierra Hyman’s son Bently and Briscoe were best friends. Qwajay was obsessed with cars and trucks, so the best way to honor his memory was to host a car and truck show she said.

“My brother-in-law gave him a ride one day on the dirt bike and the joy in his face brightened the entire day and from that point on he went home asking his grandma for a dirt bike for Christmas,” Hyman said.

The Hyman’s are hosting the car and truck show at the Kinston Fairgrounds this Saturday at 2 p.m. At the car and truck show, there will be raffle tickets for sale. Donations will be accepted at the show and half of the proceeds will be going to his family for support.

If you have any clothes that you want to donate to the family during this tough time you also drop them off at Kinston Fairgrounds.

The family is asking for additional support during this difficult time through GoFundMe.