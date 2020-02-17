Bernie 2020 announces NC staff expansion, 4 office openings

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the Politics & Eggs at New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) Bernie 2020 announced a major expansion of its North Carolina operation with a slate of new staff hires and four field offices opening in Charlotte, Durham, Greenville, and Winston-Salem.

Bernie Sanders visited the Tar Heel State last Friday.

Last week, the campaign announced two North Carolina Campaign Co-Chairs: Durham Mayor Pro Tempore Jillian Johnson and Hate-Free Schools Coalition Founder LaTarndra Strong.

“We are building an unrivaled grassroots operation across North Carolina that will ensure Bernie wins on Super Tuesday and defeats Donald Trump in November,” said North Carolina State Coordinator Brooke Adams. “Our team of committed staff members and thousands of volunteers is working in every corner of the state to reach voters and expand our already unprecedented people-powered movement.”

The campaign will host office opening events for local supporters at several of the new locations on Wednesday:

6:30 p.m. Durham Office Opening with NC Co-Chairs Jillian Johnson & LaTarndra Strong at 1410 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC 27701. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.



7:00 p.m. Charlotte Office Opening + Debate Watch Party with DNC Member Ray McKinnon at 2101 Shenandoah Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.



7:00 p.m. Greenville Office Opening at 663 S Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.