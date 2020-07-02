Bertie beach property still open amidst COVID-19 pandemic

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Bertie’s fully public beach property is open during the now extended Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening.

The property is located at 243 Bal Gra Road in Merry Hill.

Chairman Wesson noted that citizens should pay particular attention to all posted rules at the site, and to exercise caution during the summer season.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet is still required.



The beach property is open from sunrise to sunset and these hours are strictly enforced.

Signs are posted at the site, and display the following rules & expectations (not all-inclusive): swimming is at the citizens’ own risk, no glass containers, pets, or alcohol.

Vehicles must be parked at the top of the hill.

Users must also refrain from smoking, launching motorized boats, using foul language, and the playing of loud music.

Firearms are also prohibited.

The property does utilize surveillance equipment for enforcement.

The access road has been freshly repaired and improved to accommodate the additional traffic.

Directions from West Bertie (Roxobel, Lewiston-Woodville, Kelford): Take NC 308 (Governors Road) to Windsor. At the stop light near Basnight’s Hardware and the Duck Thru, turn left onto US 17 North. Follow US 17 North towards Edenton. Just before the Black Rock Deli, turn right onto Bal Gra Road. If you reach the Chowan Bridge, you have gone too far. Once on Bal Gra Road, travel approximately half (1/2) a mile to reach the temporary entrance on your left-hand side. The path is marked with a small sign – be alert to avoid missing the turn.

Directions from Windsor: Follow US 17 North towards Edenton. Just before the Black Rock Deli, turn right onto Bal Gra Road. If you reach the Chowan Bridge, you have gone one (1) mile too far. Once on Bal Gra Road, travel approximately half (1/2) a mile to reach the temporary entrance on your left-hand side. The path is marked with a small sign – be alert to avoid missing the turn.