Bertie Co. officials provide statement after reports of early morning tornado in the Morning Road area of Windsor

by: WNCT Staff

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Bertie County officials confirmed multiple reports of a tornado that touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor early Tuesday morning.

The following statement was released by the Bertie County Government:

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge and confirm information that has been posted in several public Facebook postings about a tornado that touched down in the Morning Road area of Windsor earlier this morning. We are asking that our community allow us time to gather and properly verify more information from the various law enforcement agencies and first responders still working to secure the area. We are beyond grateful for all of the support from our surrounding counties and ask that you keep us and all responding agencies in your thoughts and prayers.”

