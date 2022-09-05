WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — This Saturday, two local organizations will host a free mental health awareness walk event.

“Let’s Talk About It” will focus on breaking the stigma around mental health in black and brown communities. Hosted by Eustress, a non-profit that raises awareness about mental health, and the Bertie County YMCA, the event will feature vendors, food, music and exercise for a day of family and community fun.

The awareness walk will take place from 9 am to noon at 1001 King Street in Windsor.

The group says, “The stigma surrounding mental illness keeps many people who have depression, anxiety, panic attacks, or other mental health challenges from seeking help. Our goal is to educate the community at large about mental health issues and supports to help reduce stigma and provide resources.”

The event is free and you can find tickets and T-shirts for the event by clicking here.

There are three “Let’s Talk About It” awareness walks held annually in North Carolina. The first was in Charlotte back in May, and another is scheduled for October 29 in Chapel Hill as part of homecoming weekend at the University of North Carolina.