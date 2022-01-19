Bertie Correctional Institute offender dies in prison in an apparent suicide

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said a prisoner at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor has died of an apparent suicide.

Officials said Jeffrey A. Jacobs was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:18 a.m. Wendesady morning. The prison’s first responders performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate the offender. Jacobs was pronounced deceased at 6:48 a.m.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as it’s a common procedure. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Jacobs, 43, was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder after being convicted in Johnston County. He was admitted to prison on Sept. 12, 2002.

