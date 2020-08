BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Bertie County has announced the new hours for their Storm Relief Donation Center.

Beginning Monday, August 31, the Center will operate from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for those most impacted by Hurricane Isaias or the Morning Road Tornado.

Essential items are still available for those in need.

The location of the center is Bertie Early College HS Gym, 819 Governors Road, Windsor, NC 27983.