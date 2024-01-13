WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Windsor Fire Department reported responding to fires at the county jail and prison on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, officials said the Windsor Fire Department, Merry Hill Midway Fire Department and Askewville Fire Department responded to the Bertie Correctional Institution at 8:41 p.m. for a commercial structure fire in the warehouse area. It was determined a commercial dryer was on fire.

The fire was put out quickly and the smoke was removed with fans, officials said. There were no injuries or casualties.

Officials then got a call at 9:35 p.m. of a fire at the Bertie County Jail. The three fire departments responded and found smoke in the bunk area and concluded it was due to a faulty electrical socket. There were no injuries.