WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – Bertie County emergency responders voiced concerns during a public hearing on Monday about pay after the county’s budget was released.

Bertie County EMS workers and members of the sheriff’s office noticed they were left out of having a pay raise with the other county workers. It’s important to know the budget, as of now, is only a proposal. Nothing has been approved yet and won’t be until the next meeting, at least.

One by one, the public took to the mic at Monday’s meeting to let their opinions about the budget for first responders be made known to the county commissioners. Those who spoke included people who currently serve the county every day to those who used to be emergency responders and even Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.

Each person who spoke raised concerns about the budget to the commissioners, asking for a pay raise. The room during the hearing was also full of those who showed up to just show support.

Commissioners thanked everyone for showing up and speaking. The board added they have more work to do before a final budget is approved.

Click the above video to hear more of those comments.