Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Donation Collection held by Town of Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Swansboro will hold a Tornado Relief Donation Collection Campaign from August 11 to August 18. 

Swansboro officials said, “Following the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, many local jurisdictions throughout the state made donations to our Town for the community and we would like to pay that forward.”

Bertie County has put together a list of donation needs. 

Donations can be dropped off at Town Hall during normal business hours Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to -1 p.m. 

