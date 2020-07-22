Bertie County mourns loss of emergency responder

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Bertie County Emergency Services announced that a current EMS employee has passed away.

In a statement released on June 30, the County announced that a second EMS employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The County can confirm that the employee referenced in that release is also the employee who has passed away.

All post-testing and medical clearances were received for the employee to return to work after being quarantined for more than two weeks.

At this time, the cause of death has not been confirmed as coronavirus related.