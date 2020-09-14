Bertie County Schools confirms COVID-19 cases

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Bertie County Schools officials confirm that six district employees have tested positive to COVID-19.

The cases identified were:

One employee at Windsor Elementary School

One employee at Bertie Early College

One employee at Bertie High School

One employee at Bertie Middle School

Two bus drivers, including one who had been assisting in clerical duties at one of the schools

All employees who have tested positive are now in quarantine.

Officials said that contact tracing showed the affected employees came in contact with COVID-19 outside of schools — it was not caught within schools.

Other employees who may have been in contact with those workers have been advised to self-isolate and/or be tested, following advice and guidelines from the health department.

All four schools have been thoroughly disinfected since the employees tested positive.