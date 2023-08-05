WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Active-shooter training doesn’t just take place for schools. Bertie County’s sheriff was holding a training Saturday for area churches.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin met with church members and pastors at Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church to discuss what to look for and what precautions to take.

“We’ll talk about things that will help make the worship place safe and secure,” Ruffin said. “Things that I’ve seen other people do, and I’m also just basically networking and sharing general ideas.”

After the seminar, people were able to ask questions and enjoy refreshments.