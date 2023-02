WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022.

Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.