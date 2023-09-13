WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has been opened by the N.C. State Highway Patrol after a Bertie County Sheriff’s deputy struck a pedestrian in the roadway Tuesday night.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said in a media release that Sgt. H. Williams was traveling on Grabtown Road near Spivey Lane when he struck a pedestrian in the roadway. Williams was transported to ECU Health Bertie and the pedestrian was flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The deputy has been treated and released and is back at work, Ruffin said. He also said he has been in constant contact with the family, who have requested the name of the pedestrian not be released until the nearest relatives have been contacted.