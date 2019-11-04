Bertie County Sheriffs Office installs lockboxes outside of schools

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) In Bertie County, a new plan could protect students and teachers from an active shooter.

The plan involves small lockboxes located outside of every school in Bertie County.

The box contains a small key to the school.

Only law enforcement and school officials know the location and code to access the box.

Sheriff John Holley brought up the idea after law enforcement officers responded to a bomb threat at a school, and couldn’t get inside.

The lockboxes would allow school staff to stay in their safe areas and not have to leave them to let law enforcement into the building.

“It’s all about saving lives,” said Sheriff John Holley. “If our response time is quicker the more lives we can save.”

The money for the lockboxes comes from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office budget and is costing the office around $1,800.

Law enforcement officials are looking to expand the initiative and install lockboxes outside of local government offices as well.