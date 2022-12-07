WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man who had been reported missing was found on Wednesday.

Officials said Raquan Jamar Craig, 24, was reported missing on Dec. 4. He was last seen around 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 by family members.

An investigation began and along with a search. The investigation led law enforcement to a body of water near where he lived. His body was found Wednesday at around 1:21 p.m.

No foul play is suspected but the investigation continues.

Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin would like to thank all agencies that assisted with this search: Bertie County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife Officers, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, North Carolina Emergency Management Services, Bertie Emergency Management Services and EMS, Windsor Police Department, Windsor Fire Department, and Martin County Emergency Management Services.