Bertie County still recovering from tornado

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s almost been three weeks since a deadly tornado destroyed homes and lives in parts of Bertie County. The county is still working on recovery.

The August 4th tornado was one that people like Linard Outlaw will never forget.

“It was like 1:13am that morning. I looked out that door…it was hail the size of a little baby watermelon,” said Outlaw.

A toy bunny with “Jesus Loves Me” engraved on its chest sits in a pile of tornado debris.

Outlaw then woke up fiance Pam, rushing her to safety. By that time it was already on us. So I put her in the tub and got on her back,” said Outlaw.

The storm caved in Outlaw’s home ceiling. He then knew this wasn’t a minor storm.

“When we got outside I had the flashlight, I told her I said “Pam the trailer park is gone,”” said Outlaw.

Like others, Outlaw helped pick up pieces. He says the memories of the days following the tornado have ‘messed him up’…but says he’ll be alright.



Piles of debris sit where a Bertie County mobile home park once was.

The Bertie County YMCA is one of many local areas using their space to collect supplies for survivors.

Things like non perishable food items, clothing, and toiletries are still needed.

“You talk to someone who lost everything and you see how emotional they get. That’s why we’re here to make our heart smile,” said YMCA Director Casey Owens.

To learn how you can donate to Bertie County’s YMCA, click here.