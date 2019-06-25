Bertie County to unveil plans for new public recreation park at ‘Bertie Beach Day’

This Saturday in Bertie County, officials will unveil plans for a new public recreation park to be constructed soon.

Bertie Beach Day 2019 will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 243 Bal Gra Road in Merry Hill, NC.

The event will include a free fish fry and hot dog meal from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and swimming, kayaking, and fishing along the Chowan River, where the new park will be located.

Participants are advised to bring sunscreen, a folding chair, or a blanket to sit on.