WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — One survey could determine the fate of transportation for the next 30 years in Bertie County.

The county has partnered with the North Carolina Department of Transportation along with the Peanut Belt Rural Planning Organization to develop a long-range transportation plan for the county. The survey asks people about their transportation goals, public transportation options, travel times and environmental protection.

“We want to hear from rural people, people that live in town, people that have vehicles, people that don’t have vehicles, people that need public transportation. All age groups, all income groups because everybody has different needs,” said Peanut Belt RPO Transportation Planner Stephanie Harmon.

The deadline to send in a response is Tuesday, August 8. There are also options to send in the response by mail.