Bertie County woman bags $150,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, NC – Vastie Cooper of Windsor took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won $150,000.
Cooper’s lucky Holiday Cheer ticket came from the Friendly Check Cashing on Washington Street in Williamston.
Cooper arrived at lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
The Holiday Cheer game launched in November with four top prizes of $150,000. One top prize remains to be claimed.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.