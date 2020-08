(WNCT) The Bertie County YMCA will host a donation drop off and offer free showers to anyone affected by Isaias.

Items like hygiene products, nonperishable items, water, and clothing will be accepted.

Counselors will be coming on Friday to assist any families in need of emotional support.

The facility will be open for the rest of the week from 12-6pm.

The YMCA is located at 1102 North King Street.

If you would like to donate YMCA leaders are asking for you to just come by and drop it off.