Bethel celebrates Christmas parade after being rescheduled

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Across the east, folks are getting in to the holiday spirit.

After bad weather caused the town of Bethel to reschedule their parade at the beginning of the month, adults and children alike are ready for their favorite event of the year.

Folks lined the sides of Main Street, picking up candy, and waving to the big man in red during Hometown Bethel’s annual Christmas Parade.

“We just thank god first and foremost for having blessed us with beautiful weather for today,” said Mayor of Bethel Gloristine Brown. “Big or small, a parade is a parade in my book.”

Residents were still able to watch over 30 different floats and local groups make their way down Main Street.

Brown said having people visit the downtown area for the parade is great for future growth.

“Just having people here in the town, and maybe some developer might come by and say ‘oh I see this building, I may want to invest here,'” said Brown.

Brown said it’s also an overwhelmingly positive event, that reminds everyone of the spirit of the holiday season.

“In my opinion, I think it brings up the morale here especially for Christmas. Being a small town, when you’re very limited to resources, and having things here, anything that can boost up the morale here, it means a lot for the citizens here in Bethel,” said Brown.