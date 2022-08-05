BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — A grant given to the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will help the department keep the community safe with the addition of much-needed equipment.

The foundation awarded Bethel Fire and Rescue $28,167 for Hurst Edraulic extrication tools.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Greenville for providing us with this grant,” said Wayne Bryant, captain of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department. “This funding will allow us to provide even greater support to the citizens of Bethel during emergency situations.”

The Hurst Edraulic spreader, cutter, and combi tools will be used to help our first responders successfully remove victims entrapped during automobile accidents and help community members in other emergencies as well.

