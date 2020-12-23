Bethel youth center helps to bridge virtual learning gaps

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Operators of the Bethel Youth Activity Center are already thinking about expanding, even though the center hasn’t even been open for a solid month.

The center has already received an outpouring of support from the Pitt County community.

The center is located in an old liquor store in the heart of Bethel.

“The kids don’t have to fall behind,” said Garrie Moore, executive director.

The center is trying to fill in educational gaps.

“A number of kids are failing one course because of them not having that one-on-one instruction in the classroom,” said Moore.

The activity center gives kids the face-to-face connection many have missed during the pandemic. It provides after school care, a space for kids to learn on virtual days, and STEM programs.

“We had one kid who was actually failing math, and we worked with him, and the week before last he walking in and said, hey I got an A on my math test,” said Moore. “That was the most heartwarming thing.”

The center has only been open for a handful of weeks. Already it’s seen more than 100 kids come through their doors.

“This is really boots on the ground type work,” said Moore.

Early success has the team looking to the future, helping kids and the Town of Bethel.

“We are really hoping that we can expand to the building next door, which is a vacant grocery store,” said Moore.

The center is open to all members of the community who wish to use the computers.

Moore says he hopes the access to technology and STEM programming could bring more business and industry to this area of Pitt County.

Parents must register their kids if they wish to use the center.

The group is following COVID-19 guidelines. They require everyone to wear a mask, and wash their hands frequently. No more than 20-25 kids are allowed inside at any given time.