Biden for President North Carolina to host ‘Statewide ‘Day of Prayer’ ahead of Election Day

ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA- Biden for President North Carolina will host a “Statewide Day of Prayer” with faith leaders across North Carolina on Sunday.
At nearly 40 churches, parishioners from faith communities of various denominations will join together for moments of reflection and prayer – and encourage attendees to return their absentee ballot or make a plan to vote on Election Day.
Participating churches include Steele Creek AME Zion Church in Charlotte, St. Joseph’s AMEChurch in Durham, and The Fountain of Raleigh in Raleigh, all of which will hold in-person drive-in services.
Schedule:
- Steele Creek AME Zion Church in Charlotte- 10:00 a.m.
- The Fountain of Raleigh in Raleigh- 10:30 a.m.
- St. Joseph’s AMEChurch in Durham- 2:00 p.m.