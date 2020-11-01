Biden for President North Carolina to host ‘Statewide ‘Day of Prayer’ ahead of Election Day

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Biden for President Black economic summit at Camp North End in Charlotte, N.C. The final stretch of a presidential campaign is typically a nonstop mix of travel, caffeine and adrenaline. But as the worst pandemic in a century bears down on the United States, Joe Biden is taking a lower key approach. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA- Biden for President North Carolina will host a “Statewide Day of Prayer” with faith leaders across North Carolina on Sunday.

At nearly 40 churches, parishioners from faith communities of various denominations will join together for moments of reflection and prayer – and encourage attendees to return their absentee ballot or make a plan to vote on Election Day.



Participating churches include Steele Creek AME Zion Church in Charlotte, St. Joseph’s AMEChurch in Durham, and The Fountain of Raleigh in Raleigh, all of which will hold in-person drive-in services.

Schedule: