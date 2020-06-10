Big Rock, a bonus for Morehead City restaurants

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused many businesses to struggle financially. But one of the biggest fishing events in the country is helping Morehead City restaurants stay afloat.

The revenue from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament will help Ruddy Duck Tavern owner Fabian Botta. He and his partner were forced to close their restaurant because of the pandemic.​ The week-long event is a sign, business will come back. ​

“It’s been very good, there’s a lot of people in town, of course with the tournament and it’s been full,” said Botta.

The owner of Red Fish Grill Kostas Manousaridis sees the fishing competition as an added bonus for businesses in Carteret County.

Manousaridis says it’s been seven or eight years since business has been this busy while the event was going on. ​​

“It’s good to see some kind of normality, to see people just go about, walking around, open space, as​safe as they can,” said ​Manousaridis.

Numbers have double at Southern Salt compared to last year. ​Owner Sammy Boyd said compared to a normal week during the summer, the business double their earnings during Big Rock. ​

“It’s big time, we wish we could see it every week,” said Boyd.

He said restaurants would appreciate the revenue after many businesses closing down and losing money because of the pandemic. ​