Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament economic impact

Crowds packed Big Rock landing hoping to get a first-hand look of the biggest catch of the day.

But bystanders have also been making their way to local shops and restaurants in Morehead City.

Employees at Silver Line Jewelry In clock in more hours during Big Rock week.

Down the street, Jack’s Waterfront Bar opens its doors during the weekday.

An extra two days that allows for all kinds of people and pups to visit.

Most places on the waterfront have recovered since the storm.

Last year, however, the North Carolina Seafood Festival was canceled due to Florence, an economic driver for the community.

But businesses say the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is a nice comeback for the town.

181 boats set out to sea Monday.

A number that doesn’t account for the number of visitors and locals expected along the waterfront this week.

