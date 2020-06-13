Big Rock reels in crowds

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the biggest fishing tournaments in the country is drawing people to the Crystal Coast.

The board of directors for the 62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament voted to continue with the competition this year despite the on-going pandemic.

The health crisis was no concern for many. Friday afternoon was the biggest crowd the 9OYS team witnessed as boats docked at Big Rock Landing to weigh in their fish.

Kyle Jones, was one of many weaing masks for protection. Organizers of the competition encouraged people to wear them as well as social distance.

“I wish I saw a few more people wearing masks on but we’re trying to practice our social distancing,” said Jones.

People like Danny Brewer were not worried about the coronavirus and chose not to wear a mask. Brewer is a fisherman and was focused on the boat that reels in the biggest blue.

“These guys, they work hard to go out here and catch these fish and it’s not something easy to do,” said Brewer.

Kids like Killian are inspired by the fishing tournament. It’s his first time watching the professionals reel in 400 pound fish. He is hopeful to one day enter a competition like Big Rock.

“I love fishing so I try to get all of the fish that I can see,” said Killian.

While the fish are the real lure of Big Rock, spectators didn’t miss their chance to see Michael Jordan and his crew on Tuesday. His boat, Catch 23, was the biggest news entering the tournament. The team came home with a blue marlin on the second day of the tournament weighing in a 442.3 lbs.

Competition organizers only allowed 25 people at the viewing section at a time. People were able to watch boats weigh in their fish from a distance.

This year, people were able to watch the tournament from home if they chose to not attend in person.