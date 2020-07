GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) has partnered with “Love A Sea Turtle” and Hope of Glory Ministries to give away bicycles to local children.

All of the bicycles were donated by the Greenville Police Department and have been refurbished by “Love a Sea Turtle.”

18 families will receive bicycles Friday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope of Glory Ministries, located at 103 E. Arlington Boulevard.