Bike trail system coming to Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is gearing up for a new bike trail project, that’s more than a year in the making. It’s coming at no cost to taxpayers.

County commissioners gave the green light for the Burton Park Trail, which will be located at the Onslow County Government building. It will serve a dual purpose, for mountain bikers and cross country runners.

The bike trail will be completed in two phases. Construction starts in January for the first part of the project, consisting of two trails.

One will be up to five miles long, with the second loop stretching up to 2.7 miles.

Rendering of the bike trail coming to Onslow County.

Eric Walden is the man with the plan. He’s the county’s code enforcement officer, but his favorite pastime pushed him for a new role.

He spent the majority of his life behind handlebars, but his biking has been limited since he moved to Onslow County.

“There’s really no places to ride,” said Walden.

The code enforcement officer was put on a county committee focused on proposing new ideas to improve the area. There, he shed light on the lack of biking trails in Onslow and now the notion has come to fruition.

County officials says this an amenity the area hasn’t had before.

“This is something that we currently don’t have and we’re always looking for new ways to provide opportunities to our residents to stay close to home and to be able to stay in our county and meet the recreational needs and take advantage of what the county has to offer,” said Ben Warren, assistant county manager.

The second phase will consist of a separate five mile trail. No word yet on when that will start.

But Walden believe he’s getting Onslow County on the right track.

“It makes me happy that I can service some type of change in the community,” said Walden.

Officials are looking to have the first phase complete by the middle of next year.