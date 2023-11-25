KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Saturday, over 200 bikers rode from Temple Church in New Bern to Kinston, raising money for the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home.

This is part of the Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run.

Donations were $20 for drivers and $10 for passengers. The children’s home is even accepting toy donations.

“It’s one of several children’s homes in North Carolina,” said Bill Ward, director of the Temple Baptist Faith Riders Chapter. “So every bit of money and every bit of things donated helps.

“Anybody that comes, it’s all about the kids. It’s all about the kids.”

For over 30 years bikers across the state have participated in the annual Kennedy Children’s Home Toy Run.