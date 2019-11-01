Bill to increase teacher pay headed to Gov. Cooper’s desk

A bill to boost pay for teachers and support staff is on Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.

Thursday, The General Assembly approved the Strengthening Educators Pay Act.

The bi-partisan measure gives teachers a 4.4% raise over two years.

Support staff would receive a 4% raise over two years plus a bonus.

UNC System and community college employees would also receive a 4% raise over two years.

Governor Cooper called for a 9% pay increase for teachers.

Right now, Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over the full budget.

Republican Rep. Chris Humphrey said,

“We see this as a compromise, the governor wants to give a 9% raise and that sounds good but you can’t just spend money like crazy, saying ‘I want to do this, I want to do that.’ And, Medicaid expansion is a totally different issue, it needs to be discussed in a special session but it doesn’t need to hold up this $24 billion dollar responsible budget for the state of North Carolina.” Republican Rep. Chris Humphrey

Democratic Rep. Deb Butler said,

“I’ve watched republicans do at least 7 tax cuts and I think it’s foolish when teachers are below the national average to continue to cut taxes for corporations, reducing the franchise tax, and all the corporate tax breaks have really reduced our ability to weather the recession, or to combat these storms, and certainly not enough to put our teachers where we need them to be.” Democratic Rep. Deb Butler

It’s been four months since Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the full budget.

It’s unclear if he will sign the pay increase into law.

He did sign several bills into law on Friday, including:

Gov. Cooper shared the following comment on Senate Bill 312,