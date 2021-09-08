Bird makes landing in Kinston starting September

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT- The City of Kinston is partnering with Bird, the Los Angeles, California-based, shared electric scooter company, to bring e-scooters to the city in the coming days.

The scooters are available through a mobile phone application and users are charged by the minute at no cost to the city.

Mayor Don Hardy stated, “We are happy to welcome Bird to theCity of Kinston and look forward to having the scooters available to our community.”

The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15mph. Scooters must be parked out of the way and should never block driveways. Riders are required to be at least 18 years old for access. Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and are required to obey all standard rules of the road.

Mayor Hardy also said that Bird Scooters will be a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work. More transportation options can bring a lot of benefits to the city.

Bird offers the following programs:

Community Pricing – Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micro mobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.

If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website.