‘Bites on the Bridge’ event to be held in Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event called ‘Bites on the Bridge’ kicks off November 5th in Greenville’s Town Common area.

The event will celebrate the updates to the Pedestrian Bridge that leads to the South Tar Greenway, as well as a newly paved parking lot right next to the bridge.

‘Bites on the Bridge’ will run from 5-9pm. The event will feature food trucks, and lighted dining on top of the bridge. For people that cannot stay, a grab and go option will be offered in the parking lot.

A map featuring the ‘Bites on the Bridge’ set up. (credit: Greenville Recreation and Parks),

Bridge dining will be able to accommodate 40 people, due to coronavirus restrictions. Proper sanitizations and CDC guidelines will be followed as well.

To learn more about the event you can call Greenville Recreation and Parks (252)-329-4567, or go to their website by clicking here.