JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A group of black doctors is launching a new round of coronavirus testing events in the East.

The Old North State Medical Society held testing on Friday at Kimbrell’s Furniture in Jacksonville.

Another it set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Sandy Run Church Apartments on Coleman Drive, with others scheduled next week in Jacksonville and Plymouth.

Organizers say testing helps control the spread of COVID.

