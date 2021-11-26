Black Friday shoppers share their holiday shopping experiences in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mall is busy on Friday with people doing holiday shopping this Black Friday.

Marvin Lee is visiting his daughter in town and doing some shopping with her and he shared his experience of his first time Black Friday shopping in North Carolina and enjoyed the mall here.

Lee said there were good deals at Kay Jewelers and was able to purchase gifts for his daughter and granddaughters.

“See I just wanted to make her happy, I don’t get to see my daughter often. I’m here for the holiday weekend, celebrating my birthday today, hers tomorrow, spend valuable time with my granddaughters, friends, family, and then I’ll be getting back on the road, riding back up to the northeast,” said Marvin Lee, shopper.

He also shared that Kay Jewelers had a 40% off storewide and another 25% off Black Friday sale. At another store, they purchased perfume and got a gift with their purchase.

Another family shopping also said they found good deals shopping for their relatives and are enjoying spending time with family.

They said Forever 21 had 30% off the entire store and found some presents there.

Inside the mall, there were constant lines outside of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.