‘Black Votes Matter’ aims to educate people in Pitt County on their voting rights

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Black Votes Matter (BVM) caravan is visiting Greenville today Saturday, September 26th. This…in effort to engage, educate, and get Black voters talking about the November election.

The gathering is a part of the “WE GOT THE POWER” campaign. The campaign holds multiple events, moving around engaging Black voters, reaching over 7 million people.

In Greenville, the event kicked off at the Pitt Co. NAACP Office at 9am. From there, BVM volunteers are gathering in their cars, armed with voter registration papers and information on the 2020 Census.

The BVM caravan is making multiple stops across Pitt County.

Bellow is the list of stops and times: