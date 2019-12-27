Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza announces grand opening of first Jacksonville location

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, announced the opening of its first location in Jacksonville.

The new restaurant will open on January 2 at 3040 Western Blvd. in front of the new Publix.

On January 3, the new Blaze Pizza will ring in the new year by offering free 11-inch build-your-own pizzas from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm to anyone who visits the restaurant and downloads the Blaze Pizza app.

The Jacksonville Blaze Pizza is 2800-square-feet and offers seating for over 75 inside with 24 additional seats on an outdoor patio.

The hours of operation are 10:30 am to 10:00 pm daily.

This is the first Blaze Pizza location in the Jacksonville area but it’s the 10th location in the Tar Heel State.

Other restaurants are located in the Raleigh and Charlotte areas, Wilmington, and Greensboro.

Along with 11-inch individual-sized pizzas, the Jacksonville restaurant will offer Blaze’s new, larger 14-inch sharable pizzas for delivery and carryout, available exclusively by ordering online or through the Blaze Pizza App.

Similar to the original 11-inch personal pizzas, the new large pizzas are made with fresh dough, real ingredients, and inventive toppings – but the larger 14-inch size, cut into 8 slices, makes them perfect for sharing.

Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can also enjoy gluten-free and keto crusts, vegan cheese, and plant-based spicy chorizo.

“Our pizza is aimed at consumers that don’t just want convenience, but also seek customization and fresher, healthier, inventive options in their food choices,” said Mike Reed, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in North Carolina. “By making dough in-house, carefully sourcing ingredients, and cooking by fire, we’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait.”

The new Jacksonville Blaze Pizza aims to build strong roots in the community by offering an in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20% of an event’s proceeds back to local organizations.