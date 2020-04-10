Blood donations are still needed during the COVID19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping the need for blood.

The American Red Cross is continuing its operations and working to make sure there is a solid supply of blood donations for people who need it.

But the Red Cross’ blood supply is taking a big hit because of the coronavirus.

Cally Edwards is a communication officer for the Red Cross and she explains, “COVID19 has created a major crisis in itself, when it comes to our blood drives. As of April 8th we actually had 18,000 blood drives across the country cancelled and over 500,000 units of blood lost during that.”

Workers are encouraging people to donate while still following recommendations and practicing social distancing.

“We’re not accepting walk-ins at this time. Appointments help us keep a safe space of social distancing at our drives,” says Edwards.

For many, life seems to be on pause, but the need for blood is constant.

Edwards says, “There are still people that are having car accidents, needing surgeries, babies being born, people are receiving cancer treatments and blood is necessary to help those folks.”

These are uncertain times, but the Red Cross will continue its mission.

If you’re interested in finding out your eligibility to donate blood you can do so here.

For additional information on the American Red Cross you can call 1(800)733-2767 or visit its website here.